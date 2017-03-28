Supervisors at Stalemate Over Sunnycrest Privatization

Dubuque County’s supervisors appear to have reached a stalemate over whether to consider the privatization of Sunnycrest Manor. Supervisors Daryl Klein and Dave Baker held a public hearing at Sunnycrest last week, where they heard from residents, their families, and the facility’s staff. Despite hearing many comments against the idea of turning the home over to a for-profit company, Klein says the county simply cannot afford to continue subsidizing Sunnycrest. At the end of the current fiscal year, the county will pay about $2.4 million to offset operating costs at Sunnycrest. Those costs are predicted to rise to around $2.8 million next fiscal year. Baker says more options need to be explored before considering a private operator. Klein says he doesn’t want to see Sunnycrest close, but says that might be a possibility if something doesn’t change. Baker wonders why privatizing Sunnycrest has become such a priority for Klein. While Klein says he’ll keep pushing the board to consider new options, for the time being, the situation will continue as is. According to Klein, the county has already had to reduce services and maintenance at other county-owned facilities to make up for the costs of operating Sunnycrest.