Supervisors May Use Unspent Funds on Courthouse Renovations

The Dubuque County Supervisors may have found a way to pay for renovations to the county courthouse. For the past several years, the Board of Supervisors has been looking at ways to renovate the upper levels of the courthouse to make room for juvenile court services, which are now housed in the county jail. At their meeting this week, the Supervisors discussed using leftover funds from two upcoming budget years to put 2.3 million dollars toward the renovations. Supervisor Daryl Klein says there may be some money in the county’s Capital Improvement Fund that could be used too. Klein says they’ll do what it takes to avoid raising taxes to pay for the renovations. The next step is to put out a call for bids for the project. Depending on the bids received, renovation work could begin as early as May. If that happens, the project would be completed by January 2018.