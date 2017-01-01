Sunnycrest Financial Problems

For the past several years Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has been faced with a budget crisis and the future doesn’t look any brighter. Last week the budget director for Dubuque County was asked by the Board of Supervisors to stop putting in volunteer hours assisting the care facility with its’ budget issues. Sunnycrest is currently facing a 2.2 million dollar budget deficit at the end of the current fiscal year. Supervisors Daryl Klein says although the numbers are frustrating he gets extremely irritated when rumors surface about closing down the facility. Klein says they need to talk about a long-term solution to the budget crisis at Sunnycrest to ensure that the long-term care facility is here for the next 20-to-30 years.