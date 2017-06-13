Sunnycrest Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of when the Sunnycrest Manor Board of Trustees authorized the purchase of the land where nursing home is now located. A celebration and open house will be held at Sunnycrest and the public is invited to attend. Board member Mike Muir says Sunnycrest was originally built as a tuberculosis sanitarium in 1917 and was later converted into a geriatric care facility called the “Dubuque County Nursing Home.” The open house and celebration will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. Parking at Sunnycrest is limited and Muir encourages people without disabilities to get there early. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors took over operation of Sunnycrest sixty years ago, in 1957.