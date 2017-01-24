Subway Fraud Investigation In Dubuque

Dubuque police are telling customers of a local sandwich shop to check their accounts for charges they didn’t make. According to police, an employee at the Subway on JFK Road took customer credit and debit card numbers and may have used them to make fraudulent purchases. Police say anyone who used a card at that Subway between October 1 and December 19 may be at risk. Lt. Scott Baxter says when checking your statements, be on the lookout for a charge to a company called “OneLove Inc.” Dubuque police were initially notified of the fraudulent activity through an anonymous tip. Baxter says they are attempting to locate additional victims, who may not realize what has happened. He stresses the importance of checking your financial statements. The Subway employee who is accused of stealing the card numbers has been fired. Baxter says they’ll likely face charges as well.