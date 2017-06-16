Stuffed Blue Cheese or Pepper Jack Bacon Burgers

3 lbs. lean ground beef

2 tablespoons steak sauce

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon hot sauce

12 hamburger buns

12 slices cooked bacon, crumbled

4 oz. blue cheese, crumbled

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

Mix the ground beef, steak sauce, salt, pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and crumbled bacon together in a large bowl. Divide mixture in to equal halves. Add crumbled blue cheese to one half, and shredded pepper jack cheese to the other. Mix well. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Preheat outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate.

Form beef mixture into 12 patties. Cook the patties 5-6 minutes per side. Put burgers on bun. Garnish with tomato slices and lettuce and serve.