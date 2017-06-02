Students, Community Mark Final Day of Classes at Bernard Elementary

Students at Bernard Elementary performed many normal last day of school activities yesterday. They cleaned out their desks, packed up their textbooks, and lowered the American flag at the end of the school day. But this was not a normal day. This was the final day students would ever walk the halls of their school. The Western Dubuque school board voted back in February to close the school due to declining enrollment. While it was an emotional day for students and staff alike, Principal Dan Wendler says teachers did what they could to make the final days a celebration. The people of Bernard helped to make it a special day. Members of the local fire department brought their trucks to the school to escort the buses away from the school for the final time. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Gassman says it is a bittersweet day. Another firefighter, Mike Burke, was a 3rd grader at Bernard on the day the school opened back in 1962. He said it was difficult to also be at the school on its final day. But as students said goodbye for the summer, Burke acknowledged that it was an exciting day – rather than a sad one – for them. Bernard Elementary had housed just three grade levels and only 31 students this year. 28 of those students will be attending Cascade Elementary School in the fall.