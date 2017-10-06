Student In Possession Of Stun Gun At Hempstead

A student at Hempstead High School was cited after bringing a stun gun to school earlier this week. Dubuque police say a fellow student alerted school officials and the stun gun was immediately confiscated. The 15 year old boy, whose name has not been released, was given a civil citation for possession of a weapon. In an email to KDTH, Mike Cyze, spokesman for the district said “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken after an investigation into the incident is completed.