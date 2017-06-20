Student Held in North Korea Dies…Suspect IDed in London Mosque Attack…Majority Opposes Trump Paris Action

CINCINNATI (AP) – The family of an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old “has completed his journey home.” Relatives say Otto Warmbier died Monday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner. He arrived in Ohio on June 13 after being held for more than 17 months. His family said it was told he had been in a coma since soon after his sentencing.

LONDON (AP) – British police have identified the suspect held in connection with the van attack outside a London mosque as Darren Osborne, of Cardiff. He is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offenses.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl’s friends. Police say 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen died of blunt force trauma to the upper body after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres attacked her with a baseball bat in a Washington D.C. suburb.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to oppose than support President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, with just 18 percent of respondents agreeing with his claim that pulling out of the international agreement to reduce carbon emissions will help the U.S. economy. The survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that a slim majority – 52 percent – worry the withdrawal will hurt the nation’s economy.

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) – As the most expensive House race in in U.S. history goes into voters’ hands, President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to weigh in on the closely-watched election. In one early Tuesday tweet, Trump criticizes Democrat Jon Ossoff, saying he’ll raise taxes, is weak on crime and “doesn’t even live in district.” In another tweet, Trump praises Republican Karen Handel as a hard worker who will fight for lower taxes, great health care and strong security.