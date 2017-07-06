Strong Storms Produce Funnel Clouds, Down Trees in Farley

For the second time in a week, severe storms produced high winds and reports of funnel clouds in the western portion of Dubuque County last night. But as was the case last week, damage appears to be minimal. Winds estimated to be at least 50 miles per hour damaged several dozen trees in Farley. That area also received heavy rain at times during the storm. Further to the west, in Delaware County, funnel cloud sightings were reported in several areas, mostly around Manchester and Strawberry Point. Our weather coverage partners at KCRG-TV tell us that these twisters were very weak and likely never touched down. A wind gust of 66 miles per hour was recorded at the Monticello Regional Airport.