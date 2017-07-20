Storms Strike Clayton County, Southwest Wisconsin

Severe storms once again hit the Tri-States last night, but the damage largely missed Dubuque County to the north. Parts of Clayton County don’t appear to have gotten so lucky. In McGregor, strong winds knocked walls off some buildings in the downtown area. Other buildings were taken off of their foundations. Trees and branches were downed throughout the area. 9-1-1 service was disrupted throughout the county as a result of the storms. To this point, there have not been any injuries reported. At one point, Alliant Energy was reporting about 20-thousand customers were without power across its coverage area. That number is now closer to two thousand, with many of those in the dark located in southwestern Wisconsin.