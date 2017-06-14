Stores in Dubuque, Dyersville, Monticello Get Fireworks OK

Seven more Dubuque-area retailers have been approved to begin selling consumer fireworks. That’s according to an updated list of approved sales licenses from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office. In Dubuque, all three of the local Walgreen’s stores have had their applications approved. Dubuque’s ShopKo store has also been granted a license to sell fireworks. Two retailers in Dyersville have had their applications approved: the local Theisen’s and a store set up specifically to sell fireworks called Bellino Fireworks. That’s despite Dyersville’s city council approving a 120-day moratorium on fireworks sales within the city last week. One other Theisen’s location – the one in Monticello – also had its application approved. So far, it’s the only retailer in Jones County that is allowed to sell fireworks.