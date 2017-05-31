Owner of Stolen Truck Helps Chase Thief

The owner of a stolen truck was able to help authorities chase down the suspected thief in Grant County last week. On Friday, the local sheriff’s department received a report of a pickup truck and boat being stolen from Catfish Bob’s in Potosi. The owner of the truck was home at the time, and followed the suspect in another vehicle. The stolen truck was headed west on Wisconsin Highway 133 when deputies caught up with it and pulled the driver over just east of Cassville. That driver, 25-year-old Kyle Nelson of Boyceville, has been charged with Operating a Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent and Operating While Intoxicated.