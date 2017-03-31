Stockton Shooting Victim Identified

The man who was shot and killed by police outside of Stockton on Wednesday has been identified. 41-year-old Troy Boyle was pronounced dead at a hospital in Freeport after being shot by a Stockton police officer. The officer had been sent to an area off of Front Drive shortly after noon Wednesday. A suspicious vehicle had been reported in the area which matched the description of a car that had stolen fuel from a local gas station. As the officer arrived, he saw Boyle attempting to set the car on fire. It’s still not known whether Boyle was armed. Two people travelling with Boyle were taken into custody. One of them has been released, while 41-year-old Timothy Hess was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail on outstanding warrants. Authorities say an eyewitness is also cooperating with the investigation. The police officer who fired the fatal shot has been placed on administrative leave.