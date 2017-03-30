Steinhauser Accepts City Manager Position in Kentucky

One of Dubuque’s Assistant City Managers will be leaving to become the City Manager in Frankfort, Kentucky. Cindy Steinhauser has been an Assistant City Manager since 2001. She says the decision to leave her hometown was not an easy one. Frankfort is Kentucky’s capital city. It has a population of around 28,000 and sits between Louisville and Lexington. Their City Manager is appointed by a five-member Board of Commissioners, which includes the mayor. Steinhauser says she’s up for the challenge. With all that Dubuque has accomplished in her time with the city, Steinhauser has a hard time picking one defining achievement. Steinhauser adds that Dubuque has a “can-do attitude.” Steinhauser will begin her new duties on June 8th. Dubuque currently has two Assistant City Managers, with Teri Goodmann filling the other position. City Manager Mike Van Milligen has indicated that the city will re-evaluate the position as Steinhauser’s time in Dubuque draws to a close.