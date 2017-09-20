Steeple Square DRA Grant 

Last year, the Dubuque Racing Association made a 250-thousand dollar pledge to the Steeple Square renovation project, and during its’ most recent meeting, the DRA made good on the first installment of that grant. Ellen Goodman Miller is a spokesperson for The People for the Steeple Square campaign. She says the money is being used for the revitalization of the entire Steeple Square campus, located in the one hundred block of East 15th Street.The Francis Apartments at Steeple Square are now open and Miller says they are almost completely filled. Renovations and improvements to Steeple Square began last summer and are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.