Steelers, Packers advance…Browns get a DC…Dykes out at Cal…Thomas wins at Kapalua

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Antonio Brown turned short passes into touchdowns of 50 and 62 yards in the first quarter to jumpstart Pittsburgh’s 30-12 rout of Miami in the AFC wild-card playoffs. Le’Veon Bell rushed for a team playoff-record 167 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers rolled to their eighth straight win and advanced to the divisional round against Kansas City. Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore threw for 289 yards and a TD but also had an interception and two fumbles.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) – Reggie Cobb and Davante Adams each had over 100 yards receiving while Aaron Rodgers shredded the New York Giants’ secondary in the second half of the Packers’ 38-13 victory in Green Bay. Cobb grabbed three touchdown receptions from Rodgers, who threw for 362 yards and four TDs to help Green Bay advance to the NFC divisional round against Dallas. Giants quarterback Eli Manning was victimized by several drops as he completed 23 of 44 for 299 yards and one touchdown.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have hired former Buffalo Bills head coach Gregg Williams as their defensive coordinator following a 1-15 season. Williams was the Saints’ defensive coordinator when they won the Super Bowl in 2009. But he was suspended for the entire 2012 season for his role in the team’s pay-per-performance scandal that became known as “Bountygate.”

UNDATED (AP) – Sonny Dykes is out as football coach at California. He held the job for four seasons with one bowl appearance. Dykes left Louisiana Tech to take over the Cal program in 2013 but things never really improved. After going 8-5 in 2015 the program slid back to 5-7 this season.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) – Justin Thomas held off Hideki Matsuyama to capture the PGA’s SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. Thomas closed with a 4-under 69 for a 22-under total. Matsuyama has four victories and two runner-up finishes in his last six starts, losing both to Thomas.