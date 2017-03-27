Statewide Tornado Drill Scheduled for Wednesday

Residents of Dubuque County are being encouraged to take part in a severe weather drill that’s scheduled for the middle of this week. On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service and Iowa’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management division will initiate a statewide tornado drill. The exercise will begin at 10:00 AM with the issuing of a test Tornado Watch. That will be followed by a test Tornado Warning at 10:30. The city of Dubuque and communities throughout Dubuque County will activate outdoor warning sirens during the drill. Area schools, businesses, and residents are asked to treat the drill as if it is an actual storm situation. The drill comes in the middle of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Week.