State Qualifying Cross Country Assignments Announced/Week 8 Rankings

The team assignments for next week’s Iowa High Schools boys and girls state cross country qualifying meets have been announced.

In Class 4A: Hempstead and Senior runners will be at the meet hosted by Pleasant Valley and Western Dubuque travels to Iowa City High.

In Class 3A: Wahlert Catholic will travel to the Solon District.

In Class 2A: Cascade will be at Dike-New Hartford and Dyersville Beckman to Iowa City Regina.

In Class 1A: Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette Catholic will travel to Solon.