State Qualifying Cross Country Assignments Announced/Week 8 Rankings
The team assignments for next week’s Iowa High Schools boys and girls state cross country qualifying meets have been announced.
In Class 4A: Hempstead and Senior runners will be at the meet hosted by Pleasant Valley and Western Dubuque travels to Iowa City High.
In Class 3A: Wahlert Catholic will travel to the Solon District.
In Class 2A: Cascade will be at Dike-New Hartford and Dyersville Beckman to Iowa City Regina.
In Class 1A: Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette Catholic will travel to Solon.
- The week 8 Iowa High School cross country rankings in Class 4A show the Hempstead boys ranked 5th and Senior 12th, in the girls rankings Hempstead is now ranked 2nd and Senior 6th. In Class 3A: the Wahlert girls are still top ranked, the Wahlert boys move up to 4th. In Class 2A; the Cascade girls are ranked 6th. In Class 1A: the Bellevue boys are 2nd and Bellevue Marquette Catholic is 9th.