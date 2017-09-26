State Patrol: Be Safe When Helping Crash Victims

The Iowa State Patrol is urging anyone who might try to help out following a car crash to be sure they’re doing so safely. An Illinois man was killed along Interstate 80 near Iowa City over the weekend after stopping to help the driver of an overturned semi. As that man returned to his own car to call 9-1-1, he was hit by a passing car and killed. Trooper Bob Conrad of the Iowa State Patrol says the best thing you can do if you come up on a crash is to call 9-1-1 from your own car. Trooper Conrad says that while your instinct may be to provide as much help as you can, you’re risking making the situation even worse if you put yourself in danger. That crash on I-80 early Sunday morning blocked the eastbound lanes of the interstate for several hours.