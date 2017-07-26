State Officials Will Tour Jo Daviess County Flood Damage

Meanwhile in Illinois, Jo Daviess County is included in a disaster proclamation that was issued by Governor Bruce Rauner earlier this week. State officials plan to tour the county to fully assess the damage tomorrow and Friday. Agents from the state Emergency Management Agency will specifically be looking at damage caused to all types of properties: homes, businesses, even local government offices. Parts of Jo Daviess County saw rainfall of about 8.5 inches on Friday night into Saturday morning. Several rural roads remain closed due to high water. Hundreds of homes were flooded and at least six bridges have been damaged. Anyone whose property was damaged can pick up a damage assessment form at their local city office.