State Inspector: New Wall Needed at Jackson County Jail

A state inspector says a concrete wall is needed at the Jackson County Jail in Maquoketa. The review comes about a month after two inmates escaped from the facility and were on the loose for nearly a week. The inspector has advised the county to build an 18-foot concrete wall around the jail’s exercise yard. Right now, that area is surrounded by a 12.5 foot fence topped with barbed wire. It’s not known how the county would fund construction of a new wall. The inspector has asked county officials to submit a plan in May.