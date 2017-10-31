On To State: Hempstead, Wahlert, and Beckman/Galena One Step Closer

A trio of area volleyball teams have advanced to next week’s Iowa High School State Tournament at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. The Hempstead Mustangs, Wahlert Golden Eagles, and Dyersville Beckman Blazers were victories in their regional final matches last night.

In Class 5A Region 7: 6th ranked Hempstead disposed of 11th ranked Iowa City West 3-0 at Moody Gym. The Mustangs now 28-7 are making their third straight trip to state and will face 3rd ranked (29-7) Ankeny Centennial next Tuesday at 2 o’clock.

In Class 4A Region 8: The 2nd ranked defending state champion Golden Eagles handled 10th ranked North Scott 3-0 at the Wahlert Gym. The Golden Eagles now (19-9) will begin their title defense against 7th ranked (33-6) Pella next Tuesday night at 6 o’clock.

In Class 3A Region 7 at Anamosa: 9th ranked Beckman Catholic defeated 7th ranked Davenport Assumption 3-1. The Blazers (31-12) will make their first state volleyball appearance since 2006 when they will meet Waterloo Columbus Catholic next Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock.

A fourth area team could join the tournament field tonight with an upset win in a Class 2A regional final. Unranked Bellevue will meet top ranked Dike-New Hartford in the Region 7 championship match in Delhi at 7 o’clock.

In Illinois tournament play: Galena advanced to a sectional final for the third straight year. Last night in the 2A sectional semi-final at Oregon, the Pirates took down Riverdale of Port Byron 2-0. Galena now meets Orion tomorrow night at 7 o’clock for the sectional championship.