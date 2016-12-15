State to Contribute $500,000 to Dubuque’s Second Roundabout

The state of Iowa will be paying for at least half of Dubuque’s next roundabout. The city has secured a half-million dollar grant from the state Department of Transportation to pay for a traffic circle at the intersection of Grandview and University Avenues. That will cover more than half of the project’s $900, 000 cost, according to City Engineer Gus Psihoyos. The city has also applied for a couple of other grants to cover the remaining portion of the funds. The intersection of Grandview and University sits just to the north of the city’s first roundabout, which connects Grandview to Grace and Delhi Streets. This next roundabout will be a federalized project. So far there have been no major issues with the first roundabout, which opened to motorists in August.