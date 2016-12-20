Sports News from the Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have thrown a huge roadblock into the Washington Redskins’ postseason hopes. Cam Newton passed for 300 yards and tossed a pair of TD passes as the defending NFC champion Panthers upset the Redskins 26-15 to drop Washington to 7-6-1.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Luke Kennard scored 24 points and No. 5 Duke beat Tennessee State 65-55 last night. Freshman forward Jayson Tatum added 14 points and Grayson Allen finished with 12 for the Blue Devils, who are 11-1.

MIAMI (AP) – Central Michigan out of the Mid-American Conference continues to have problems in bowl games. Central dropped to 0-3 in the past three bowl season as Tulsa’s Dane Evans passed for 304 yards and five touchdowns in his final college game, a 55-10 rout of Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey will skip the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30 against North Carolina to prepare for the NFL draft. McCaffrey said last month he would be skipping his senior season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Filip Forsberg got the tying goal midway through the third period and Ryan Ellis had the only score in the shootout, helping the Nashville Predators give the Philadelphia Flyers their second straight loss, 2-1. The Flyers had won 10 straight before losing to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.