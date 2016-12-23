Sports News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Eagles prevented the Giants from clinching an NFC wild-card berth last night as Malcolm Jenkins returned one of his two interceptions 34 yards for a touchdown that gave Philadelphia an early 14-0 lead in a 24-19 win over New York. Carson Wentz hit Nelson Agholor for a 40-yard touchdown that put Philly ahead 21-6 late in the first half. Eli Manning completed 38 of his team-record 63 pass attempts for 356 yards and one TD, but his third interception ended the Giants’ final drive.

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Indians have worked out a three-year, $60 million contract with free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion, pending a physical. Encarnacion had 42 home runs and an AL-high 127 RBIs for the Blue Jays last season. He has averaged 39 home runs and 110 RBIs over the past five years.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pirates have worked out a deal with Ivan Nova after the right-hander went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts for Pittsburgh last season. A person with knowledge of the situation says Nova has accepted a three-year, $26 million contract. He broke into the majors with the Yankees in 2010 and was 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA in 15 starts this year before New York shipped him to Pittsburgh.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has suspended guard Grayson Allen indefinitely following his latest tripping incident in Wednesday’s win over Elon. Allen tripped opposing players from Louisville and Florida State last winter before sending Steven Santa Ana to the floor on Wednesday, causing Krzyzewski to bench him for about nine minutes. Krzyzewski has not decided whether Allen will practice during his suspension or how long it will last.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October. The 19-year-old Perry was arraigned Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one count of assaulting a police officer and an underage drinking charge. He has a preliminary examination Jan. 5.