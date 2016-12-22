Sports News from the Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) – NBA owners have unanimously approved a proposed seven-year collective bargaining agreement that was tentatively agreed to last week. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation have told The Associated Press that players are expected to finish casting their ballots in the coming days. Once it’s ratified by the players, either side will have the ability to opt out after the 2022-23 season, though the deal will technically extend through 2023-24.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t set a timeline for the return of J.R. Smith after the starting guard broke his right thumb in Tuesday’s win at Milwaukee. Injuries like Smith’s typically require at least one month of recovery time, but his return date won’t be determined until after he undergoes surgery. The Cavs also plan to play at least one more game without starter Kevin Love because of a bruised knee.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Vikings running back Adrian Peterson didn’t practice yesterday, leaving his status in doubt for Saturday’s important game against Green Bay. He said he had “a couple of nicks” that were receiving treatment after playing his first game in three months on Sunday. Peterson rushed for 22 yards on six carries in Sunday’s 34-6 loss to the Colts, his first action since undergoing surgery in September for a torn meniscus in his right knee.

UNDATED (AP) – Oregon running back Royce Freeman says he’ll return to the Ducks for his senior year. Freeman was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate when the season began, but injuries limited him to a team-high 945 yards rushing in 11 games. He is second to LaMichael James on the Ducks’ all-time list with 4,146 yards rushing.

DETROIT (AP) – The Red Wings have put goaltender Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve after he hurt his right leg in the second period of Tuesday’s loss at Tampa Bay. The Red Wings recalled Jared Coreau to replace Howard, who is 5-7 with a 1.96 goals-against average this season. Coreau ranks among AHL leaders this season with 11 wins, a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage.