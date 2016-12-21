Sports News from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Clippers forward Blake Griffin will be out 4-to-6 weeks following arthroscopic surgery to clean out his right knee. Griffin is averaging 21 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season, one reason why the Clippers own the fourth-best record in the NBA’s Western Conference at 20-8. He missed 62 games the previous two seasons due to injuries or suspension.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The New York Giants have been fined $150,000 and coach Ben McAdoo was docked $50,000 by the NFL for his use of a walkie-talkie for about five plays during the Giants’ 10-7 win over Dallas on Dec. 9. McAdoo used the walkie-talkie early in the fourth quarter after his communications system malfunctioned. The league also will move the Giants’ fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft to the end of the round, after any compensatory picks but no more than 12 spots from where they finish in the order.

NEW YORK (AP) – The Raiders and Falcons have landed a total of 13 players on the Pro Bowl roster. The Raiders have a league-high seven players, including quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and center Rodney Hudson. The Falcons’ six Pro Bowl selections include running back Devonta Freeman, wide receiver Julio Jones, center Alex Mack and quarterback Matt Ryan on the offense side, along with outside linebacker Vic Beasley and kicker Matt Bryant.

PRAGUE (AP) – Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home, damaging tendons in her left hand. Kvitova’s spokesman said that although the injuries were serious, there is no reason to think they were career-ending. The spokesman added that Kvitova won’t be able to train for at least three months, causing her to miss the Australian Open.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Prosecutors say they are reviewing a report prepared by University of Minnesota investigators on allegations of sexual assault by several members of the Gophers football team. The prosecutor’s office said in October it had insufficient evidence to charge anyone after a police investigation of the September incident. The university conducted its own investigation, which led to last week’s suspensions of 10 players and a brief boycott of football activities by the team.