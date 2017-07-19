Southwood Retiring from Post at DRA

After nearly 33 years in the gaming industry, one of the executives of the Dubuque Racing Association is retiring. DRA Vice President of Projects and Special Events Brian Southwood announced his retirement at yesterday’s DRA board meeting. Southwood joined the organization in March of 1985 when he was hired by what was then known as the Dubuque Greyhound Park. He was initially in charge of admissions, parking, and programs, but says his duties only grew from there. Southwood says the casino has made drastic changes over the years. That includes a series of renovations and other improvements over the past three decades. Part of Southwood’s duties included overseeing the DRA’s grant program, which awards thousands of dollars to area non-profits each year. That’s what he says he’ll miss most. Southwood’s final day will come at the end of the year.