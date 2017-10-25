Southwestern Schools to Break Ground on $10 Million Renovation

The Southwestern School District in Hazel Green will break ground Wednesday on a multimillion dollar renovation. In April, voters in the district approved a $10 million referendum for the project, which will be done in two phases. Superintendent John Costello says the initial plan was to start work on the administrative offices, the fitness center, and the gym, but with winter is approaching some changes have been made to the plans. Phase Two includes upgrades to the high school’s heating and cooling system and additions to the public fitness center and district offices. While the work is being done, Costello says safety will be the number one priority for students, faculty, and staff. Costello says everyone in the community is excited about the renovation project and can’t wait until it gets started. Southwestern High School was built in 1975. The Southwestern district serves students from Hazel Green, Kieler, and Cuba City.