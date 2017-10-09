Southwest Wisconsin Counties Included in Federal Disaster Declaration

Four counties in the southwest corner of Wisconsin will received federal assistance in cleaning up from storms over the summer. Crawford, Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette counties have been included in a federal disaster declaration that was approved by President Donald Trump on Saturday. Those counties are among eleven in Wisconsin that will now have access to federal resources for storm clean up and recovery. The area was hit by heavy rains and high winds in late July, which caused flooding and mudslides in some places. The counties had already been included in a state disaster declaration. Damage to state-owned infrastructure – including roads and bridges – was estimated at more than $15 million.