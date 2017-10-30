South Dakota Man Accused of Punching Dubuque Bar Owner

A South Dakota man was arrested at a downtown Dubuque bar early Sunday morning after being accused of punching the establishment’s owner. 23-year-old Boe Sappingfield of Sioux Falls was arrested at about 1:45 AM outside of Easy Street on Main Street. According to an arrest report, police were called to the bar on a report of a physical disturbance. When officers arrived, they spoke with the bar’s owner, who said that Sappingfield and another man had been causing problems inside the establishment. When the owner asked them to leave, he says Sappingfield punched not only the owner, but other bar staff as well. Police say Sappingfield had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He’s been charged with Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication. The other man who was supposedly causing problems at the bar was not located.