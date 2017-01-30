Son of Dubuque Film Fest Director Part Of A Team Nominated for Oscar

The organizer of Dubuque’s film festival will be paying special attention to this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, because her son is part of a team that is up for one of the awards. Susan Gorrell is the Executive Director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. Her son, Skylar, worked as a special effects technician on the movie “Deepwater Horizon,” which has been nominated for the Outstanding Visual Effects Oscar. Skylar spoke to WGEM-TV in Quincy, Illinois, and says he didn’t believe it when he was first told of the nomination. Skylar is just one member of a 60-person team who crafted “Deepwater Horizon’s” special effects. Susan Gorrell says she doubts that the nomination has set in for her son. Susan says the nomination just adds to what was already a good experience for Skylar. Since he was part of such a large team, Susan doubts that Skylar will be chosen to attend the awards ceremony. That will most likely be his supervisor Burt Dalton. However, Skylar is currently scheduled to attend the film festival’s “Star Struck” fundraising gala the night before the Oscars.