Solow Receives USHL Honors

CHICAGO – Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Zach Solow has been named USHL Forward of the Week for his four-point weekend against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, and Waterloo Black Hawks, en route to a weekend sweep for the Saints. Solow leads the USHL in scoring with 38 points. Solow notched four assists over the weekend in the Saints’ two wins. Solow most recently represented the Eastern Conference at the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Sioux Falls, and won the gold medal with Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge in December. The Fighting Saints return to the ice at home Friday and Saturday night against Youngstown.