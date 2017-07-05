Sober Living Apartment Complex Opens in Dubuque

Recovering drug addicts seeking a transition from rehab to living on their own have a new option in Dubuque. Real Recovery Sober Living of Dubuque opened an apartment complex last month, and residents could begin moving in this week. One of the biggest obstacles addicts have to staying clean is not returning to their old routines. Real Recovery’s TJ Mauer says the complex gives former uses a place to develop new habits. The complex is currently only open to men. Residents are required to have a job, pay rent, and obey curfews. They are also subject to random drug tests.