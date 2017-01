The driver of a snowplow in Grant County escaped injuries after the plow rolled on an icy road Monday morning. According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol Lewis Vogt of Hazel green was operating the plow on Grant County HH and Shoestring Road southeast of Dickeyville, when the plow slid off the road, overturned and came to rest on its’ top. The incident happened at around 8 am. The plow is owned by Jamestown Township.