More Snow Coming This Weekend?

The Tri-States could be in for another round of wintry weather this weekend. According to our weather partners at KCRG-TV, there’s a good chance that our area could see some more accumulating snowfall on Saturday and Sunday. Meteorologists say it’s still a bit too early to predict just how much snow we might get. But they say the timing is shaping up much like the system that dropped more than five-and-a-half inches of snow on Dubuque last weekend. Snow would likely begin falling late Saturday night or early Sunday morning and would continue through midday on Sunday. The National Weather Service has not yet nailed down a snowfall prediction, but say we could see new accumulation anywhere in the 3-7 inch range, with higher totals to the northern part of our listening area.