Smoked Ham Shank Vegetable Soup

3-4 lbs. smoked ham shanks (cut in half)

2-3 carrots, diced

2-3 stalks celery, chopped

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can green beans, drained

1 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes, with juice

8 cups chicken broth

1 (14.5 oz.) can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5 oz.) can great northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon thyme

2 cloves garlic, minced

5-6 strips bacon, cooked crisp, drained and crumbled

To a large slow cooker, add chicken broth, vegetables, beans, pepper, thyme, garlic, and bacon. Stir well. Add ham shanks. Cover and cook on low 7 hours. Remove ham shanks and remove meat from bone. Return meat to slow cooker and cook an additional 1 hour. Serve.