Smoked Ham Shank Vegetable Soup
3-4 lbs. smoked ham shanks (cut in half)
2-3 carrots, diced
2-3 stalks celery, chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 can green beans, drained
1 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes, with juice
8 cups chicken broth
1 (14.5 oz.) can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
1 (14.5 oz.) can great northern beans, drained and rinsed
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon thyme
2 cloves garlic, minced
5-6 strips bacon, cooked crisp, drained and crumbled
To a large slow cooker, add chicken broth, vegetables, beans, pepper, thyme, garlic, and bacon. Stir well. Add ham shanks. Cover and cook on low 7 hours. Remove ham shanks and remove meat from bone. Return meat to slow cooker and cook an additional 1 hour. Serve.