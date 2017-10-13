Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

Smoked Ham Shank Vegetable Soup

October 13, 2017   Uncategorized

Smoked Ham Shank Vegetable Soup

3-4 lbs. smoked ham shanks (cut in half)

2-3 carrots, diced

2-3 stalks celery, chopped

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can green beans, drained

1 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes, with juice

8 cups chicken broth

1 (14.5 oz.) can light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5 oz.) can great northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon thyme

2 cloves garlic, minced

5-6 strips bacon, cooked crisp, drained and crumbled 

To a large slow cooker, add chicken broth, vegetables, beans, pepper, thyme, garlic, and bacon.  Stir well.  Add ham shanks.  Cover and cook on low 7 hours.  Remove ham shanks and remove meat from bone.  Return meat to slow cooker and cook an additional 1 hour.  Serve. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email