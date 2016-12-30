Small Safe Found In Grant County

Authorities in Grant County are trying to locate the owner of a safe they found on Christmas Eve. A release from the Sheriff’s Department says a small black sentry safe was recovered at around 2:30 pm. along Highway 18 in Wyalusing Township. The approximately 2 x 2 safe was shut, locked and did not appear to be damaged. Police don’t know who the safe belongs to at this time or how it got there. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.