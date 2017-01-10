Slick Roads Lead to Morning Traffic Problems

Icy patches on many Dubuque roads caused a few problems for drivers on their commute this morning. According to our weather partners at KCRG-TV, air temperatures in the middle 30s combined with ground pavement temperatures below freezing to cause many of the slick spots. Dubuque Police responded to about a half-dozen crashes between 5:00 and 9:00 this morning. No one was injured in any of those wrecks. The 3rd Street hill was closed for a few minutes due to a couple of crashes. Many area schools delayed classes this morning, and a little more than a dozen schools – most of them in southwest Wisconsin – ended up cancelling classes.