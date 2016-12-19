Listen Live
Delays and Cancellations

Slick Roads Contribute to Three Morning Crashes on 151/61

December 19, 2016   Dubuque & Tri-State News

Courtesy: WHAS

Dubuque Police say this morning’s cold weather created icy conditions that were a factor in three car crashes. Each collision happened on US Highways 151/61 between the 11th Street exit and the Kerper Boulevard on-ramp. A total of six vehicles were involved in the incidents, which all happened within ten minutes of each other. The most serious crash appears to be a three-vehicle wreck that happened at 6:21 AM. It was a chain-reaction crash where one car rear-ended the vehicle ahead of it, pushing that car into a third vehicle. One person suffered a minor injury and was taken to Mercy Medical Center in that collision. A total of 3 people were cited for Failing to Maintain Control: 20-year-old Tyler Tucker of Dubuque, 25-year-old Reginold B. Dishmon of Dubuque, and 63-year-old Kevin Casey of Cuba City. Police remind drivers that elevated roadways and bridges can often become icy during very cold weather, even if there has not been any precipitation.

Print Friendly