Slick Roads Contribute to Three Morning Crashes on 151/61

Dubuque Police say this morning’s cold weather created icy conditions that were a factor in three car crashes. Each collision happened on US Highways 151/61 between the 11th Street exit and the Kerper Boulevard on-ramp. A total of six vehicles were involved in the incidents, which all happened within ten minutes of each other. The most serious crash appears to be a three-vehicle wreck that happened at 6:21 AM. It was a chain-reaction crash where one car rear-ended the vehicle ahead of it, pushing that car into a third vehicle. One person suffered a minor injury and was taken to Mercy Medical Center in that collision. A total of 3 people were cited for Failing to Maintain Control: 20-year-old Tyler Tucker of Dubuque, 25-year-old Reginold B. Dishmon of Dubuque, and 63-year-old Kevin Casey of Cuba City. Police remind drivers that elevated roadways and bridges can often become icy during very cold weather, even if there has not been any precipitation.