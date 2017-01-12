Sledding Restricted at Bunker Hill

Parts of one of Dubuque’s most popular sledding areas will be off-limits for the rest of the season. The city sent out a notice on Wednesday that the main sledding hills at the Bunker Hill Golf Course are closed for the remainder of the winter. The closure is happening because of ongoing repair work being done to storm sewers in the area. The storm sewer runs along the golf course’s 14th hole, which sits next to Grandview Avenue. According to the city, other areas of the course will remain open for sledding as conditions allow.