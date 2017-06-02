Skirt Steak, Caramelize Onion and Provolone Cheese Sandwich

4 tablespoons butter

2 large onions, thinly sliced

3-4 lbs. skirt steak

Salt, Pepper and seasoned salt, to taste

½ cup barbecue sauce

12-14 slices of Provolone cheese

1 pkg. footlong hot dog buns

Season skirt steak with salt, pepper, and seasoned salt. Grill over medium heat, 2-3 minutes, then flip and grill another 2-3 minutes. Move steak to cool side of the grill and continue cooking 5-6 minutes, flip steaks and grill an additional 5-6 minutes. Remove from grill, cover and let rest, at least 5-10 minutes, until you are ready to slice meat for sandwiches. Cut meat across the grain into thin slices.

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Toss in the onions and cook until they turn golden brown, stirring frequently, about 15-20 minutes. Remove from skillet and place in a bowl, until you’re ready to assemble sandwich.

Slice buns open lengthwise and place on a cookie sheet. Place a layer of cheese on the bottom half of the bread. Top with sliced steak. Spoon on some barbecue sauce and top with onions. Close buns and wrap in aluminum foil and return to baking sheet. Place in a 350-degree F oven for about 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven and unwrap sandwich, slice and serve.