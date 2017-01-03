Six More Detained in Istanbul…Trump Promises North Korea Won’t Develop Nuke…Roof Sentencing Tomorrow

ISTANBUL (AP) – Six more people reportedly have been detained in connection with the deadly Istanbul nightclub attack. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency says a total of 14 people are being questioned. Anadolu also says police are getting numerous reports of sightings or tips from people following the release of photos of the alleged gunman, who hasn’t been publicly identified.

ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkey’s prime minister is slamming the Obama administration for backing Syrian Kurdish forces which Turkey considers to be terrorists. Binali Yildirim is urging President-elect Donald Trump to put an end to “this shame.” In address to members of Turkey’s ruling party in parliament today, Yildirim said Turkey is the country leading the most effective fight against the Islamic State group.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is promising that North Korea won’t develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the United States. Trump tweeted last night that “It won’t happen!” But some experts believe that the North already can arm short- and mid-range missiles with atomic warheads.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A jury in Charleston, South Carolina returns to court tomorrow to decide whether or not convicted killer Dylann Roof gets the death penalty. The 22-year-old was found guilty of shooting to death nine black parishioners during Bible study at a Charleston church in June 2015. Yesterday, a judge ruled that Roof is competent to represent himself. Last week he said he plans to call no witnesses or present any evidence.

DETROIT (AP) – An autopsy is scheduled for today on a mummified body that was found face down in the back seat of a car in a garage in Detroit. The Detroit Free Press reports that the body was discovered by a man interested in buying the property. Authorities describe the remains as a skeleton dressed in pants, shirt and a sweater. Police say tenants who lived at the home told them that the property owner never allowed them to enter the garage.