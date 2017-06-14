Six Dead in London Fire…Sessions Denies Meeting Russian Ambassador…Inmates Escape Georgia Prison

LONDON (AP) – London’s Metropolitan Police say six people have died in the devastating fire that engulfed a west London apartment block. Police say the number is expected to rise. Some 50 people are being treated in hospitals after a massive fire set a 24-story apartment block in west London ablaze overnight.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions has defended himself as he denied having an undisclosed meeting with Russia’s ambassador to the US and rejected any misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey. In a dramatic Senate hearing, Sessions vowed to defend his honor “against scurrilous and false allegations” and declared it a “detestable and appalling lie” to suggest he was aware of or took part in any collusion between Russia and the campaign that sent Donald Trump to the White House.

CINCINNATI (AP) – The family of an American college student released from a North Korean prison is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning. Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier arrived at a Cincinnati airport late Tuesday night, but his family says he’s in a coma. He’s at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state acts.

UNDATED (AP) – Two Georgia inmates serving long prison sentences and who authorities say are “dangerous beyond description” overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the deadly escape happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons. Sills says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – As Bill Cosby awaits a verdict in his sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the comedian’s civil lawyers are fighting lawsuits against him by 10 women around the country. Seven women currently have defamation suits pending in Massachusetts. Three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California. Cosby has denied any wrongdoing. A jury in suburban Philadelphia began deliberations Monday on the sex assault charge against him.