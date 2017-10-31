Sisters Accused of Lifting $1,000 from Dubuque Kohl’s

A pair of Dubuque sisters are accused of stealing more than a thousand dollars in merchandise from a local retailer. Shortly before 2:30 last Friday afternoon, police were called to the Kohl’s on the Northwest Arterial. Store employees told officers that two women had taken a shopping cart into a dressing room, filled it with items, and then pushed it out of the store without paying. The women took the merchandise to their car and drove off. An Asbury police officer caught up with the vehicle about a mile away on Asbury Road. That’s where the women, 29-year-old Angelica Flores and 20-year-old Adriana Flores were arrested on Second-Degree Theft charges. The two were taken to the Dubuque County Jail, where Angelica claimed to be 38 weeks pregnant and said that was the reason for her elevated heart rate. She was taken to Mercy Hospital, where it was determined that she was not actually pregnant and her increased heart rate was caused by being high on an unknown drug. Each woman could go to prison for 10 years if found guilty on the theft charge.