“Sister March” Planned in Dubuque

The day after the inauguration, some Dubuque citizens will come together to share their concerns as a new administration takes over. Dubuque is one of more than six hundred cities around the country where a “Sister March” is planned. Those events are being organized in conjunction with a larger “Women’s March” in Washington, DC. Local organizer Carrie Tedore says many groups from the Dubuque community will be represented. Organizers say the march is not a partisan event, but a chance for people to learn about ways to get involved with groups that support causes they find important. Tedore hopes the event will help build some cooperation between some of the groups that will be represented. Tedore admits that the name “Sister March” is a little misleading, as the event will be more like a rally. The march will begin at 1:00 Saturday afternoon in the Town Clock Plaza. Among the groups that will be represented are the city’s Human Rights Commission, the Red Basket Project, and the Dubuque Coalition for Non-Violence. State legislators Pam Jochum and Abby Finkenauer are scheduled to speak.