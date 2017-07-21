Simpson Granted Parole…Muslim Protests Near Jerusalem Mosque…Earthquake Strikes Greek Islands

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The revelations come as Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election meddling appears likely to include some of the Trump family’s business ties.

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) – Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months. A four-member parole panel granted the fallen football hero parole Thursday after he said he made a huge mistake when he and others confronted two memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007. The group made off with property Simpson still maintains was his. The earliest he can be released following Thursday’s ruling is Oct. 1.

JERUSALEM (AP) – The top Muslim cleric in Jerusalem is leading hundreds of worshippers in protest prayers in the streets near a contested shrine. The mufti of Jerusalem says the faithful must not enter the compound until Israel has removed metal detectors that were installed after a Palestinian attack there last week. He has told the crowd that “this is going to be a long test of wills.”

KOS, Greece (AP) – A powerful earthquake sent a building crashing down on tourists at a bar on the Greek holiday island of Kos, killing two and striking panic that reached the shores of nearby Turkey early Friday. Some 200 people were injured in the tumult.

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) – A boy who was left for dead on a battlefield in South Sudan has reunited with his mother long after she mourned him. The tale is one of thousands in a civil war that has torn apart families and laid waste to the world’s youngest nation. South Sudan has more child soldiers than any other country.