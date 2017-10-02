Sidewalks Vandalized Near Bee Branch

Dubuque police need your help in identifying a group of juveniles who they say are responsible for causing hundreds of dollars of damage to a sidewalk near the newly constructed Bee Branch Restoration project. The sidewalk that is damaged is located between East 22nd and Rhomberg Avenue. Police say the juveniles threw large rocks onto the sidewalk, which caused the damage. If you have any information about this incident, contact the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center. The department has posted an image of the juveniles on its’ ID4PD website. We have also posted that same image on our website KDTH.com, along with this story.