Shullsburg Man Faces Numerous Charges After Damaging A Vehicle and Property

A Shullsburg man faces a laundry list of charges in two counties after crashing into a parked vehicle and damaging property along the way. The incident began at around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning in Hazel Green, when the Grant County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of a truck being driven all over the road and in a ditch. The driver of the truck, 20 year old Kevin Niemeyer had stolen the vehicle from a location in Lafayette County earlier and committed a burglary before traveling to Hazel Green. In Hazel Green, Niemeyer was driving north on Main Street, when he struck a legally parked car and pushed that vehicle into a yard. He then continued north on Main where he ran into the building that houses the Opera House. Niemeyer was next spotted at the intersection of County Highway H and HH in Smelser Township, where he drove into the ditch in two separate locations. The truck then turned west onto Highway HH where it went into the ditch and struck a mail box on its’ way out. Niemeyer continued west into Paris Township, where the truck ultimately came to rest at Highway 61 and Commercial Lane in Dickeyville. Niemeyer was arrested by a deputy from Grant County for suspicion of driving under the influence, before being released and taken into custody by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office on their charges.